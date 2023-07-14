Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,994,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 496.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,546,000 after purchasing an additional 347,351 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,046,000 after purchasing an additional 337,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $292.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.61. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.62 and a 1 year high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.