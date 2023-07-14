Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $475.82 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $488.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $448.04 and a 200-day moving average of $409.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

