Parallel Advisors LLC Has $682,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,261,935 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $288,213,000 after purchasing an additional 72,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

PXD stock opened at $215.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.13 and a 200-day moving average of $213.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

