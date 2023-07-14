Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 800 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $149,997,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,462,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,269,000 after purchasing an additional 664,589 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,180,000 after acquiring an additional 556,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $99.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

