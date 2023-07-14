Hartford Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:PG opened at $148.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.31.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.