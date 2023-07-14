Deborah Marson Sells 2,381 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $140,979.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

On Thursday, June 15th, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.4 %

IRM opened at $59.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $59.73.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.