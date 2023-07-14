Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,758,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,098,429.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $101,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 2,500 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $24,275.00.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

ACEL stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 45.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

