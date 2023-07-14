Advisor Resource Council Acquires 2,103 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $148.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

