Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Sells $241,534.12 in Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) President Michael Edward Hill sold 3,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $241,534.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Edward Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,597,478.30.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $65.73 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after buying an additional 80,808 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,670,000 after buying an additional 73,716 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,366,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,195,000 after buying an additional 24,810 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,402,000 after buying an additional 107,657 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

