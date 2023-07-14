NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lessened by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,470 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avala Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,455,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $459.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.59 and a 200-day moving average of $279.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $461.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.41.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

