NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,419 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avala Global LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,455,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.41.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $459.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $461.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 239.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

