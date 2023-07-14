Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.41.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $459.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $461.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 239.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $379.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

