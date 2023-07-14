NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Cut by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.7% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $459.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $461.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $379.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 239.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.41.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.