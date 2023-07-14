The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.1% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 156.2% during the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on PG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.
NYSE PG opened at $148.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $351.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
