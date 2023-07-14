Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $459.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $379.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $461.55.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.41.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

