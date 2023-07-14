Iowa State Bank Sells 4,159 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.9% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,559,000 after purchasing an additional 323,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,150,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,462 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $148.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.31.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

