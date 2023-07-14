Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 73,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,036,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

