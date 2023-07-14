Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Given New $14.50 Price Target at JMP Securities

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.55.
Ellington Financial Stock Up 1.7 %
EFC stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.85 million, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 46.90, a current ratio of 46.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $16.38.
Ellington Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently -264.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,142,000 after acquiring an additional 918,081 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $4,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 271,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 266,573 shares during the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
