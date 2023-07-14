Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Given New $14.50 Price Target at JMP Securities

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.55.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

EFC stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.85 million, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 46.90, a current ratio of 46.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 15.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently -264.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,142,000 after acquiring an additional 918,081 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $4,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 271,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 266,573 shares during the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.