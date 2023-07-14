SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $11.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SPWR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.64.

SunPower Stock Up 1.2 %

SPWR opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.82. SunPower has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $440.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SunPower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

