Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PCRX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.45.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,904.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 643 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $25,019.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,687 shares in the company, valued at $882,751.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld sold 15,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,904.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

