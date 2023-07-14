Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
PCRX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.45.
Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of PCRX stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences
In other news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,904.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 643 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $25,019.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,687 shares in the company, valued at $882,751.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld sold 15,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,904.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pacira BioSciences
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.