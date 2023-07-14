U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Alliance Global Partners

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

USAU opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 650 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

