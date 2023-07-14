U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Alliance Global Partners

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
USAU opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.
U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 650 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 87 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.
