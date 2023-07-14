Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LVS. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.51, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

