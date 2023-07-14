Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $346.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $312.00 to $346.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $317.33.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $350.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $351.78.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $9,500,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 22.1% in the second quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

