Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DPZ. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $363.71.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $387.06 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $426.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

