Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

