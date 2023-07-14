Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Mizuho

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VTLE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vital Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
Vital Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $49.39 on Thursday. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $90.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Insider Activity at Vital Energy
In other news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Vital Energy
Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.
