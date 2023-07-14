UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Cut to $561.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $586.80.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $447.45 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $479.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.42.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,504 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

