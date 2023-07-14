Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $113.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Crown Castle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.80.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $115.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $107.62 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

