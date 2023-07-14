WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. Research analysts anticipate that WidePoint will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

