NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $9.75 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $10.59 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.