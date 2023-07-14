Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Price Performance

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $13.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 14.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Azure Power Global by 8.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

