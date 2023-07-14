Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Grupo Supervielle Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of NYSE SUPV opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.
Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $210.56 million for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Supervielle
Grupo Supervielle Company Profile
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Supervielle
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.