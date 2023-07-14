Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Grupo Supervielle Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE SUPV opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $210.56 million for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 365.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 57,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 838.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 342,980 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 51.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

