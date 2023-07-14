Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of UNB opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $100.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.32%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNB. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Union Bankshares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

