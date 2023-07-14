James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $671.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.37. James River Group has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Institutional Trading of James River Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.