NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NEWT has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NewtekOne Price Performance

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. NewtekOne has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $417.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.33.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 26.96%. Analysts predict that NewtekOne will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

Insider Transactions at NewtekOne

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,667,981.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,830. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 330,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 1st quarter worth about $1,705,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 40.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

