Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.67 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

