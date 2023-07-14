U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.99. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 17.39%.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the period. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.