CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

