PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

PolyMet Mining stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $384.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.