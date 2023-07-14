PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Performance
PolyMet Mining stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $384.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
