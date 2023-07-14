ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
CNET opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.78% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ZW Data Action Technologies
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.