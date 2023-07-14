ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

CNET opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.78% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

