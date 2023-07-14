Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UBA opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 123.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.