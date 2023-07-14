Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Wabash National from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Wabash National Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WNC opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11. Wabash National has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth $13,928,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Wabash National by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 314,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 41,879 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

