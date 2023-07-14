Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. Eastern has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

In other Eastern news, Director Charles W. Henry acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eastern by 469.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Further Reading

