Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Avinger in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Avinger Trading Up 4.2 %

AVGR stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.57. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 530.21% and a negative net margin of 207.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avinger will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

