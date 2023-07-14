Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Up 1.1 %
KOSS opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. Koss has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $12.86.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 63.09%.
Institutional Trading of Koss
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Koss
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.