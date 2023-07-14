Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Up 1.1 %

KOSS opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58. Koss has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $12.86.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 63.09%.

Institutional Trading of Koss

Koss Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOSS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Koss by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Koss by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

