Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Holley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Holley Stock Performance

NYSE:HLLY opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Holley has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.98 million. Holley had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Holley in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Holley by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

