Diageo (NYSE:DEO) versus Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC) Head-To-Head Survey

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) and Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Diageo and Better World Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diageo 0 7 2 0 2.22 Better World Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diageo presently has a consensus price target of $3,908.89, indicating a potential upside of 2,123.74%. Given Diageo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diageo is more favorable than Better World Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo $19.43 billion 5.10 $4.32 billion N/A N/A Better World Acquisition N/A N/A $3.25 million N/A N/A

This table compares Diageo and Better World Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Better World Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Diageo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Better World Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diageo and Better World Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo N/A N/A N/A Better World Acquisition N/A -25.16% 2.05%

Volatility & Risk

Diageo has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better World Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diageo beats Better World Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products primarily under the Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Tanqueray, Baileys, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal, Don Julio, Ciroc, Buchanan's, Casamigos, J&B, and Ketel One brands. The company operates in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Better World Acquisition

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

