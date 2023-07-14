Employers (NYSE:EIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Employers Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE EIG opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. Employers has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Employers had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $206.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Employers will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Employers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

In other Employers news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello bought 6,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,844.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,873.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Employers by 1,163.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Employers by 510.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Employers in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.