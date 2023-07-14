Nicholas Daffan Sells 1,564 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at $9,475,994.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Daffan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.0 %

VRSK stock opened at $226.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.86 and its 200 day moving average is $196.73.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

