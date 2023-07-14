Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser Sells 9,666 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.98, for a total value of $3,121,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.49, for a total value of $3,136,520.34.

On Thursday, May 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $319.07 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.65 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,994.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.13 and a 200-day moving average of $281.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Penumbra by 104.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Penumbra by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 7,117.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 238,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,206,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.